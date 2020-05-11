Belinda finally met his fan # 1… It’s Ashley Tisdale!

What will happen what we all want to happen?
doBelinda in High School Musical? doAshley Tisdale singing and dancing The Toad? What duet between the mexican and the american?
There are so many questions that we can formulate after the photo you posted Belinda in their social networks, in which he told the world about his encounter with Ashley.
“I finally met this sweet and amazing girl @ashleytisdale”, he wrote Beli. For his part, the former star Disney he shared the same photo and added, “I Met my girl @belindapop. ¡¡Come back soon!!”.
Both wore jackets of black leather. Who wins in this duel of stylish?
Although the two showed great emotion after the meeting, in the case of Tisdale we could say that it is a dream come true…
We must go back to 2014, when Tisdale, through its Twittercommented on the fascination that he felt for In The Obsacuridadthe theme of Beli pertaining to your disk Catharsis. “I listen to this song all the time… I don’t know who said it but I love it!”, wrote Ash next to a screenshot of your music player.
Belinda replied, “thank you very much!, I love your work and definitely we should do something together very soon.” And Ashley added, “I’m super agree”.
Does this “very soon” will finally arrive 3 years later?