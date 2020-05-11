‘Believe me’, the series that portrays the helplessness before a violation

‘Believe me’, mini-series recently released on Netflix, it’s a bit like a version rather more sober and direct of ‘Law and order: Unit of special victims’series is a procedural, with special emphasis on the crimes of base sexual. Your argument, though twisted, is not the fruit of the imagination of its writers, but which is inspired in the article that it was to the reporters T. Christian Miller and Ken Armstrong the Pulitzer for feature explanatory in 2016.

‘An unbelievable story of rape’, then the basis of a book here published by Libros del K. O., as ‘Believe me’, was the amazing story of a crime is not believed. Marie, a young girl of 18 years of Washington, reported to the police that a man had entered his apartment, he had tied up and raped. He had to explain the horror in full detail. Desenredó their memories once and then a second, when he was interrogated by two other agents. That second time was not the last. Pushed up against the ropes, being forced to clarify again and again, small details, and questioned by a former host mother, Marie ended up believing that the easiest way to stop the terrible episode behind it was to describe it as a dream. After he was accused of filing a false report.

Unfortunately, this distrust towards victims of sexual abuse is not uncommon. Cases of rape are not treated like the other crimes, but that “the credibility of the victim is put in issue both as to the guilt of the accused”as they say Miller and Armstrong on his award-winning article. In Spain, reported rapes increased nearly 23% in 2018, but there are still many women who do not report for fear of not being believed; the attitude of justice and, later, society.

Without chills easy

Susannah Grant, writer of, among many other things, ‘Erin Brockovich’, has become the real history of Marie in a thriller without chills easy, or perhaps better, a drama with elements of suspense. That suspense comes not from knowing if Marie tells the truth or not (something that is clear through the use of flash-backs), but discover, in case you have not read the article, how he ended up locating and stopping her rapist, which was also that of many other women of various jurisdictions in Washington and Colorado.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dnr1xhmBCyI(/embed)

Written by Grant with the talented married couple formed by Ayelet Waldman and Michael Chabon, ‘Believe me’ forks, after a first episode focused on the victim, in two times narrative. One follows, in 2008, the current life of Marie (Kaitlyn Dever of ‘Super empollonas’), which still wait for more crosses after that assault in the first house they could call their own: the trials, literal and social, to feel the distrust of your surroundings, intimate, fight in vain for the reintegration. The other continues, three years after, to the inspection Karen Duvall (Merritt Wever) and Grace Rasmussen (Toni Collette) in the investigation of a series of cases of rape that could be linked to Marie.

Cholodenko behind the camera

Before ‘Believe me’, Grant had created for television drama-doctor-supernatural ‘body and soul’, with Patrick Wilson as a surgeon who begins to receive visits from his deceased ex-wife. In that was Jonathan Demme as the director of the pilot. In this account with the excellent Lisa Cholodenko (‘The kids are all right’, or, as in television, ‘Olive Kitteridge’) as a signatory of the first three episodes; the rest are paid by the veteran television Michael Dinner and the own Grant.

Even though the frames of ‘Believe me’ could provide for the whole class of efectismos, Cholodenko and her colleagues opt for a sober and not without ideas formal. What is more important is that almost always the facts and not the subjectivity of the artist to the account, or even of the characters that star in. The attention to detail with which they describe in it the process of police or judicial, ‘Believe me’ can be reached to roll back to ‘The wire’.

By the kind of feelings it brings, however, this milestone of the fall audio-visual is more like ‘we see’, the miniseries Ava DuVernay on ‘five of Central Park’: are the police investigation riddled with faults, the deployment of prejudices (not of race, but of gender), the statements forced… it Is another sad spectacle that is observed with clenched teeth, stifling the rage by so much lack of empathy.