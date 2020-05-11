“Before and after” of Maddie Ziegler, the tiny dancer Sia

Maggie Ziegler, famous for being the little dancer of video clips from Sia, it has become greater. With 14 years old, his physical change has been dramatic and almost not recognize it. Social networks have echoed the before and after of this new Maggie, who has left with the mouth open to the world with its beauty.

This dancer prodigy, he rose to fame with only 11 years. That year her mother won a leading role in the docu-reality Lifetimes’s Dance Moms!. It was during this period that he took the opportunity to show the world the dowry of your daughter on the stage. So, after the video for the song Chandelier and Elastic Heart’, singer Sia made several more videos with this girl as the protagonist. (Cheap Thrills (2016), The Greatest (2016), and Never give up (2016).

WHAT A FUTURE PROMISE OF THE SHOW?

At 14 years old, Maddie is a beautiful young woman who has opened the doors to the world of the show. The radical change of the dancer has led the world of fashion, where many designers have been interested in her physical appearance to represent their brands. In addition, the cinema also want. Among other projects, Maddie has dubbed the voice in ‘Ballerina’, where he plays a dancer.