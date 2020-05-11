Barty and Halep will point to the new solidarity initiatives

Ashleigh Barty, the world number one, announced last Sunday that he would donate the entire money of their prizes, singles and doubles in the Brisbane tournament that starts this Monday the Australian Red Cross to go towards the families and homes affected by the devastating wildfires that have plagued Australia since November.

“We’ve been sitting thinking with my team, with my family and trying to think of ways in which we can help,” said Barty in Brisbante, where it will also play doubles with Kiki Bertens. “Obviously there have been some initiatives from really big players of cricket, tennis, golf, football, from all over the country, people trying to help also. We have come to the decision that any of my awards here in Brisbane will be donated to the Red Cross to go to the families and households that have been affected,” he said in a statement that collects the web page of the WTA.

“It has been truly terrible, really. I think for me this started about two or three months. We have to remember that this has been happening for a long time all over our country. The first time I saw it was flying home from the final of the Federation Cup from Perth back to the east coast of Australia, and we were able to see some of the smoke and some of the fires in the plane.

Barty played the tournament in Brisbane and then Adelaide as preparation for the Australian Open, first big of the season, starting on January 20. “What matters is that australians are kept safe and we we solve the most important problems. Put things in perspective and worry first for the most important things in life”, he added.

The initiative Barty has created immediately impact on other players, such as the Romanian Simona Halep, who before his lack of “aces” has promised to donate 200 dollars each time you consult with your coach on all their matches in Australia, or the French Alize Cornet, who will donate $ 50 for every left you make, or Czech Petra Kvitova who will donate $ 150 for every direct kick that strikes in this country.