Ashley Tisdale shares with us his best tips to put make-up on in the New Year

The star of High School Musical is back with a new tutorial on your channel YouTube on the perfect makeup to use in this eve New Year.

Ashley Tisdale it takes time to making videos for the platform, and to tell you the truth it has gone very well, because it has over a million subscribers. Between content that stands out the most on your channel are tutorials of makeup and kitchen, in addition to tags, music videos and fashion tips, and beauty, not to mention the collaborations he has done with his former teammates of Disney as Lucas Grabeel and Vanessa Hudgens.

But the video that has attracted attention is the last one, where she recreates makeup that she will use to get the 2018, through their hashtag #TizzieTuesday, where every week upload new content.

The actress and also producer enjoys sharing this kind of videos with their followers, and at the same time promote your own line of makeup called Iluminate by Ashley Tisdale, which launched last year, which includes palettes of shadows, eyeliners, bronzers, lipsticks liquid and fake eyelashes, all available in the well-known brand BH Cosmetics.

