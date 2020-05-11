Arrow loses to another of his protagonists in the 8th and final season

MADRID, 9 Aug. (CulturaOcio) –

Arrow will say goodbye after its eighth season, but some characters do before the series comes to an end. In addition to the output of Emily Bett Rickards at the end of the seventh season, another actor who has been since the first delivery has left the seriesbecause that Colton Haynes will not return as a character usual in the new episodes.

So revealed the showrunner, Beth Schwartz, Green Arrow TV during the press tour of the Association of Critics of Television. “We hope to have you back,” said Schwartz about the possibility that the actor may return as a guest star. “We love him and obviously is one of the foundations of the series”.

Haynes gives life to Roy, who last season appeared in the time-line of futuretherefore it is expected that this output will have a greater impact on the history of Mia (Katherine McNamara) and William (Ben Lewis), the children of Oliver and Felicity.

This this is not the first time that Haynes was fired Arrow. After making her debut in the first season, Haynes became a character in the usual two deliveries later, but abandoned in the third season due to mental health problems. Haynes made appearances spot as a guest from the fourth to the sixth season.

However, their problems were not completely solved when Haynes returned as a character common to the seventh delivery, and in the spring of this year, the performer spoke openly about her struggle with alcohol and drugs.

Although it does not appear in the series, yes, it is possible that back to the crossover this yearentitled Crisis on the Infinite Earthsin which Arrow will play a fundamental role, with Oliver sacrificing himself to save the universe.

The eighth season of Arrow will The CW the next October 15, while the expected crossover will be issued between December and January.