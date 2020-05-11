Ariana Grande, Victoria Justice, Elizabeth Gillies and more want a better end for ‘Victorious’ – Laura G

Do you remember the end of ‘Victorious’?

Not many fans of this series waited for leave to see their favorite characters suddenly, but so it was, basically, Nickelodeon canceled the series just when the executive producer was already ready for 13 more episodes.

In spite of the success and I have gone about 4 years after having transmitted the last chapter of the series, which disappointed players and fans, yesterday, Ariana Grande decided that I want a better end to a series that was born.

The interpreter of ‘Into You’, he decided to write to him via Twitter to Dan Schneider, executive producer: “you’re a legend and ‘Victorious’ needs a final @danwarp CC: @Victoriaustice @LizGillies @MattBennett @LeonThomas @AvanJogia @DaniellaMonet”.

After this tweet, elicited thousands of responses, not only for the fans of the series, but the deal, from Victoria Justice, Leon Thomas III, Elizabeth Gillies, all agreed that ‘Victorious’, a series that saw the birth deserves a better end. So Matt Bennett urged Nickelodeon to put them together to make this possible.

Dan joked a little with the asuntó saying that he was trying to gather everyone including Rex (A puppet), who had sent his agent to negotiate, the Justice replied: “Rex is a diva” and despite how funny that sounds, they hope soon to bring it to reality, because he deserves it.

Preach 🙌🏼💘 https://t.co/nZs9XSX8qn — Victoria Justice (@VictoriaJustice) May 19, 2017

Sure does. — Elizabeth Gillies (@LizGillies) May 19, 2017

With all the protagonists of agreement as well as Dan, the producer, thousands of fans around the world expect the end as expected of ‘Victorious’. In case you don’t remember how it ended the series, this is the last chapter and all of you agree, the characters we never said goodbye, so expect that the idea of Ariana to become a reality.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uB7bOe_9h3A(/embed)

