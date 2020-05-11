Anya Taylor-Joy will star in “The Queen’s Gambit”

According to the website the Wrap, Anya Taylor-Joy has been chosen to star in a new mini original series from Netflix titled “The Queen’s Gambit”, which is inspired by a successful novel of the same name written by Walter Davis published in 1983.

The american actress-argentina 22-year-old is regarded as one of the young promises of Hollywood, despite his youth already has had prominent roles in successful films such as “The Witch”, “Fragmented”, “Glass” and “New Mutans”, now adds another challenge to his career.

In “The Queen’s Gambit” be construed to “Beth Harmon” a girl, an orphan, who has a natural talent for chess, being a young promise, but has a serious problem of addiction for the difficult life that has led, despite this, with such becoming the best player in the world in this sport trying to outdo itself.

By the time the platform streaming not announced a tentative date of release, but with the recent signing of an actress renowned as Anya Taylor-Joy indicates that bet to be a success.