Anya Taylor-Joy will play the lead in ‘The Queen’s Gambit’, the new miniseries from Netflix – Spoiler Time

Netflix he has ordained the day of today, six episodes for the miniseries The Queen’s Gambitwhich will be starring the actress Anya Taylor-Joy (Split, Glass, The Witch).

Based on the novel of the same Walter Tevis 1983, the series will be developed during the era of the Cold War and will continue to Beth Harmon (Taylor-Joy), a girl, an orphan and chess prodigy, from eight to 22 years, as they struggle against addictions and to become the best chess player in the world.

Scott Frank, who created the series Godless and wrote the script of the film Logan, will serve as writer, director and executive producer. Allan Scott (Don’t Look Now, The Preacher’s Wife) and William Horberg (The Talented Mr. Ripley) will also produce.

Previously Taylor-Joy joined the cast of the fifth season of Peaky Blindersseries of the BBC.