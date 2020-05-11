Anya Taylor-Joy puts in doubt the date for the premiere of New Mutants

In the past month, arose rumors that pointed to a new delay to The New Mutants and the recent statements of the actress Anya Taylor-Joy on this upcoming horror film appear to be going in the same direction.

All that Taylor-Joy that he could say when asked about the film from Fox was that “is on the way“something that said, clearly doubtful despite the fact that the premiere is dated for the 2nd of August. Or are we facing a new delay, or Fox is going to cancel this project before it continues going worse.

Anya Taylor Joy says ‘New Mutants’ is ‘coming your way at some point’ 👀 (via @The_Upcoming )pic.twitter.com/MrrkDpfNH4 — Fandom (@getFANDOM) February 22, 2019

This same month of February, they should have given beginning new reshoots and, you know, have not taken place yet, which could indicate that the production is not going well at all. It is possible that Fox has paralyzed the film of this face to know what he wants to do Disney with her.

Ultimately there are chances that it will cancel the release in cinemas, and instead end up watching the tape directly on platforms such as Hulu, where Disney will take many of their original contents.