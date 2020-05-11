Anya Taylor-Joy is the face of the new fragrance of Viktor&Rolf

With 22 years, the natural actress she was born in the united States and of the seed of the argentina and british appears in five films in 2019. From Glass, Radioactive, Playmobil: The Movie and Here Are The Young Men, until The New Mutants, upcoming movie derived from the X-Men, the fifth season of Peaky Blinders and the interpretation of the voice of a character in the series next premiere of Netflix Age of Resistance. Their intense performances have been prepared to make the transition from young actress emerging Hollywood star.

“Anya Taylor-Joy is the ideal of our new women’s fragrance: she is sensual, mysterious, and shocking at the same time, and uniquely multi-dimensional,” stated Viktor Horsting and Rolf Snoeren.

In the campaign of the fragrance Flowerbomb Midnight, shot by Inez&Vinoodh, Taylor-Joy is an archetype of a goddess floral empowered and modern. From the inside of the bottle of Flowerbomb Midnight, in the beginning she appears with her face covered by a veil. At midnight, she begins her metamorphosis: it is clear from its bold design to release, in a burst of flowers couture black satin. Explosion of modern femininity, the campaign revolves around the mystery and ambivalence, to reveal to a woman that empowers.

As it says Taylor-Joy: “I was Born with a bit of fire within me”, and this fire is evident in the seductive and powerful campaign of Flowerbomb Midnight. “I felt full of humility and as if in a dream when Viktor&Rolf came up to me. I deeply admire Viktor&Rolf for their creativity and I feel that we share the same aesthetic, and I have always been obsessed with fragrances.”

Flowerbomb Midnight is a new and disruptive addition to the family of fragrances from Viktor&Rolf. Created in coordination by Viktor&Rolf, and four prestigious perfumers of IFF —Dominique Ropion, Domitille Michalontransferred-Bertier, Carlos Benaïm and Fanny Bal—, the fragrance is a beautiful combination of two chords, different mixed in harmony: the mysterious Jasmine Living™ night-blooming and patchouli, second skin and musk. When mixed together, produce a fragrance full of possibilities and contrasts. In addition, powerful fruity notes of black currant and the chord of granada shine against a heady floral heart dominated by Jasmine Living™ night-blooming. The bergamot adds a note of fresh and aromatic, accented by the spicy and aromatic rose pepper. Chord praline, patchouli, chord soft vanilla and white musk fine combine in a persistent contrail.

The aroma of the perfume Flowerbomb Midnight comes encapsulated in a beautiful and ultra-modern design in the form of granada adiamantada. The bottle assumes a form with a faceted bold and striking, singularly reproduced in lacquer, black metal texture intense.