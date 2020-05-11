Anya Taylor-Joy and the challenge of repeating a character to the brink of insanity

When Casey Cooke appears for the first time in Glassthey passed only three weeks since I managed to escape from the alter ego’s most lethal Kevin Crumb, The Beast, in the movie Fragmented. “Casey went through something that no one should go never”, says the young actress Taylor-Joy, born in Miami but spent part of his childhood in Argentina. “But she is resilient; she recovers. In this film, we find it quite different from what it was before. Your experience was terrifying, but it gave her the chance to be herself, and stop blaming yourself of many things.”

In the new film by M. Night Shyamalan intertwine the stories of The Protected, in the year 2000, and Fragmented, 2016. Anya repeats that role.

The young actress of 22 years, he lived until the age of 6 in the country, and up to that age only spoke Spanish. Exbailarina of ballet, and at 16 he was convinced to be a model while walking out of a store Harrods Department Store. His work on the film The Witch it became one of the stars with more projection in the international cinema.

In the film, Anya returns to the high school where he was the son of David Dunn, Joseph. No longer is the victim of his uncle’s abuser, and his status as sole survivor of The Beast has become the subject of admiration on the part of their peers. Is finding your own voice, your strength and your power. For Taylor-Joy, that was a significant change in Casey Fragmented, that he feared for his life and was trapped in a maze of small rooms all the time. At the beginning, Taylor-Joy was not very comfortable with the new Casey. Had almost rediscover it, in any way.

“I was a little uncomfortable was to be Casey without the limits of the room. In a high pressure situation, you act different. I had to understand who he was Casey now. Felt like a small pain growing inside of me, but now I feel very comfortable with it, and gives me great peace to understand it in a new way”.

“I have a connection so intense with my character that I sometimes provoked fear. The first day in Glass, it was strange to make that leap because they have passed only three weeks after the events of Fragmented and Casey is already different. It was like unreal. But then I felt grateful because the character and I had to have a farewell more decent. Without that, I never would have known where it went. I did not know if Casey and Kevin would see, that’s why my first scene with James (McAvoy) was really emotional, really”.

In the film, Casey becomes an advocate of the hospitalized Kevin Crumb. Despite its disorder, was the first person that he saw Casey, who really saw her, clearly, and gave account of his pain. She, by his side, he gave account to his own. “These two characters are so depressed and have been so beaten down that together they have this bond,” says Taylor-Joy. “Are soul mates”.