Andie MacDowell regrets not to have been stripped naked before in his films

As a general rule, the stars of Hollywood are willing to repent you have removed your clothes in front of the cameras in their first jobs, when we have not yet had influence enough to censor certain scenes from the script, and in consequence they end up showing a lot more cautious to repeat that experience.

The case of Andie MacDowell it is just the opposite. If there is something that only the actress of 61 years in respect of his long professional career is to have waited until 2017 to star in his first nude in the movie Love After Love.

“I am proud of myself for having done so. It is a proof that I am still evolving and taking risks. Probably should have stripped naked for the first time when I was a twenty-year-old” admitted in an interview to the british newspaper i.

Interestingly, Andie he took the decision to record herself those scenes thinking of the example that I wanted to give them to their daughters Margaret and Rainey Qualley, who have started to follow in their footsteps in the film industry.

“I grew up in a family that was very conservative and the majority of actresses of my generation, it hired double of body for this type of sequences. But I had a sort of revelation about what represents the human body and I did not want my daughters in his career, he felt ashamed of his own”, he said.

By: Bang Showbiz / Photo: Getty Images