Alec and Hilaria Baldwin they do not abandon their plans to have more children

Last week Hilaria Baldwin unveiled through their social networks that she had lost the baby that was expected in the fourth month of gestation, after which in April suffered another miscarriage in the first trimester.

This Thursday, the beautiful Spanish -used to document their pregnancy on Instagram with a sense of humor and a lot of sincerity to offer support or advice to his followers – has attended with her husband Alec Baldwin at a gala held at the Museum of Natural History in New York, where he was encouraged to make his first statements to the press to talk about how you’re addressing what happened.

“I wear it as well as you would expect. I feel a lot better that last week and it seems to me that going out to the street and talk about it and share my experience with you is helping me a lot,” he said in statements to the portal Entertainment tonight.

Regarding their future plans for their large family, that she wanted to expand to give you a baby sister to their eldest Carmen, who already has three younger brothers and a stepsister greatest call Ireland the fruit of the marriage of Alec with Kim Basingerthe two are very clear that they do not give up yet.

“If you’re like us, you sometimes have the impression that ever going to stop having children. Every time we welcome others, we say to ourselves: ‘it Is wonderful, we are going to repeat!”, has been recognized by the famous interpreter. “We’re going to have another, yes. We will get there”

“We do not want to end up like that. At least, I don’t want to leave things. At least we’ll try it, because this has happened it would be a sad end,” he added Hilaria.

By: Bang Showbiz / Photo: Getty Images