Actresses of “Riverdale” will appear in episode of “The Simpsons”

The family Simpson you will receive one of their new episodes to three of the leading members of the cast of the teen series “Riverdale”.

Lili Reinhart, actress of 23 years, known for playing Betty Cooper in the series of The CWwhat has been revealed through his account of Instagram.

It is truly an amazing and surreal blessing that managed to take part of one of the most iconic ever made.

The actress will make her appearance in the episode “The Hateful Eight-years-old” which will air this may 10.

Reinhart will be accompanied by her fellow cast Camila Mendes (who plays Veronica Lodge) and Madelaine Petsch (Cheryl Blossom).

Both can be appreciated in its version of caricature next to Lisa Simpsonand who will also be a crucial part of this next episode.

Currently the production of the series “Riverdale” is in suspension before the health crisis because of the Covid-19.