Actress Evangeline Lilly, “Lost”, he confessed that he was forced to strip naked in the series

Before the boom of the series by streaming, Lost blazed the trail and was a real boom in the world. It was released on 22 September 2004. And his last episode was on may 23, 2010. More than eight years of the end, the actress Evangeline Lilly was surprised with a confession: the trauma and the humiliation he lived during a time of filming.

Many years prior to joining the family of Marvel, Evangeline (39) managed to make a name in the industry hollywood thanks to her role as Kate Austen in the multi-award winning ABC series created by Jeffrey Lieber, J. J. Abrams and Damon Lindelof. But, despite the springboard to fame meant that his passage through this fiction, has memories “bittersweet”.



A scene from “Lost.” (AP). Jorge Garcia, Josh Holloway and Evangeline Lilly.

Lilly recounted that during the third season was forced to shoot a scene, after which he was “tormented, shaking and crying”. And the same thing happened during the fourth delivery, time in which they are planted.

So let him know in an interview for the podcast The Lost Boys with Jack & Jacob. “In the third season, I had a bad experience in the set to be basically penned in to do a scene naked, and I felt I had no other option”revealed.

“I was mortified and was shaking when he finished the scene. She shed tears and I had to keep doing a scene very strong. In the fourth season, came another scene in which Kate was desvistiendo and I struggled a lot to keep her under my control, but I could not control myself again. So there, I said, ‘This is it. You can write whatever you want, I will not do it. Never more I’m going to get the clothes in this programme’. And I didn’t do it”, explained.



Lilly in full promotion of the series, in 2006.

In addition, Lilly acknowledged that” nudity is something that does not negotiate” when it comes to choosing projects on which to work: “I’ve been doing this for 15 years. I’m a little better equipped now to get to know the ropes, to not be in uncomfortable positions. Because I have had experiences that are uncomfortable, when I read scripts where it is bare, step. And it is not because I think that there is something wrong with nudity. It is because I don’t trust that you will be comfortable and safe. I’m lucky. I am in a privileged position because I can be picky. I feel sorry for the women that are struggling to excel in the industry and do not know how to navigate that.”

For its part, after learning of the sayings of the actress, Lieber, Abrams, Lindelof and executive producer Carlton Cuse issued a statement regretting the above-mentioned situation.



The team Lost.

Following the statements of the actress, the creators J. J. Abrams and Damon Lindelof and producers Jack Bender and Carlton Cuse they asked for “forgiveness to the canadian actress of 39 years.

“Our response to the comments of Evie in the media has been contacting her to apologize deeply for the experience that he detailed while working on Lost,” says a press release.



Evangeline Lilly in a scene from “The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug.” (AP).

“We are deeply and sincerely repentant. No person should feel unsafe in the workplace”, they added.

Evangeline is in addition to the wave of allegations of harassment and abuse and rights are not respected in Hollywood. After the scandal with Harvey Weinstein, the actresses take courage and release publicly their experiences. The list is huge every day.