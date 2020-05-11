A refreshing look at the teen comedy

Teens and their experiences have always been a source of inspiration for Hollywoodtaking in the decades of the 80 and 90 his most fertile period, with films such as An Expert on Fun, The Club of the Five, Looking for Boyfriend, American Pie and cluelessas some of your examples.

And although in recent years there have come many films of the genre -replaced by the dramas based on novels for young adults-, this week is the première of a film not to be missed for those who grew up watching a young Molly Ringwald and Matthew Broderick on the screen, as well as for the new generations.

His English name is Booksmart -as we say to those who study a lot or are good for books-which is quite more successful than their Spanish title, and the debut in the direction of the actress in new york Olivia Wilde (The Life Itself), who so far had tested his luck as a filmmaker with a short film and two music videos.

And now Wilde gives his step to feature films with the story of Amy Antsler (Kaitlyn Dever) and Molly Davidson (Beanie Feldstein), two of the top students in his secondary school and those who aprontan for graduation and the subsequent step to higher education, in the case of Molly, and a trip to Africa, in the Amy.

But it is a conversation that Molly listen accidentally in a bathroom that opens your eyes, because, unlike what that meant, his companions partiers will also go to good universities. So you realize that several knew how to combine fun with study, unlike she and Amy, who focused only on the latter.

This convinced the best friends go to a party that your course has been organized prior to graduation, although you don’t know where it will be. A mission that makes you to face different people -where they stand out for their strange companion Gigi (Billie Lourd) and the director of his secondary school (Jason Sudeikis) version of driver for Lyft, a kind of Uber)-, as well as some challenges and lessons.

A must-see teen comedy

And although The Night of the Nerds remember in a good way, a classic of the teen comedy, your revisit the subgenus also gives a distinct look and refreshing. Besides being a reflection of the new times, where young people deal naturally with sexual diversity and have on social networks its axis as a community.

Another of its strong points is the cast, in particular, the protagonist in charge of Kaitlyn Dever and Beanie Feldstein, who make of Amy and Molly two beloved characterswith a great chemistry. Added to this is the nice debut as Wilde as producer, a role that may be replicated in the future in new forms and new genres.

ADDRESS: Olivia Wilde

ACTORS: Kaitlyn Dever, Beanie Feldstein, Billie Lourd, Skyler Gisondo, Mason Gooding

GENRE: Comedy

RATING: For over 14 years