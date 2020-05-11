A comedy that seems very similar to others of the genre but it is not – Spoiler Time

Perhaps the first instinct of those who see Booksmart (The night of the nerds, 2019) is to compare it with other tapes as American Pie (1999) or Superbad (2007), where the nerds or underdogs aim to live an experience out of your comfort zone. However, doing this comparison would eclipse the great work of the script Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins (both creators of the series Trophy Wife), Susanna Fogel (The Spy Who Dumped Me) and Katie Silberman (Isn’t It Romanticdid with the movie directed by actress Olivia Wilde (Tron: Legacy). Booksmart it differs from the above examples in one essential aspect: their protagonists are never ashamed of themselves, and the rite of transition which they live has more to do with their decisions than with his personality itself. Using this subtle difference, Wilde prefers to two girls (who in other stories would be mockery), and demonstrate, once more, what is needed is the feminine look in genres such as comedy.

In Booksmart, Amy (Kaitlyn Dever) and Molly (Beanie Feldstein) are two friends that have been highlighted for their achievements in high school. However, the dominant personality of Amy and the timidity of Molly have prevented both to interact with the rest of his teammates, even going to cause others to see you as unbearable. Despite the fact that this does not affect them at all, Amy discovers something which leads her to rethink her way of living the high school and that eventually the forces to get as objective to attend a party before graduation.

The most remarkable feature of Booksmart it is so empathic that it is with its protagonists in spite of the comedy. Unlike other films of the genre where the audience laughs at the characters, the script Booksmart it is written so that the audience laugh with the characters and these never feel ashamed of themselves. Although the title in Spanish suggests that Amy (Dever) and Molly (Feldstein) are nerdsthe characters of Booksmart are more complex than that, which results in a breakout of all those stereotypes to the tapes to youth seeking to simplify the world. As Molly what he discovers at the beginning of the tape (an epiphany that could be considered as the trigger incident of the story), everybody in your school turn out to be nerds; the difference between it and the rest is that the others chose that tag not defined completely. Also, it is to admire the balance that the script makes between the comedy and the coming of age of Amy and Molly. Despite the fact that the humour is palpable in every scene of the film, this never forget the dramatic element of that will the public eventually has a catharsis in the climax of the story. On the surface, all that Amy and Molly seeking is to go to a party, but the subtext of the script also speaks of the insecurity we both feel to the future; the frustration that they live in not having enjoyed more of their high school and even a sense of loss of innocence that both girls feel on their last evening as students.

The success of the film also lies in the performances of Beanie Feldstein and Kaitlyn Dever. Feldstein, whom we had already seen in a role that stole camera Lady Bird (2017), reaffirms in Booksmart the great timing that has for comedy. On the other hand, Kaitlyn Dever it is the diamond in the rough Booksmart. Although the actress already has several films in his career, it is this that truly gives you the opportunity to shine. Dever he plays a shy girl lesbian who is not defined by his sexual preference and whose personality is passive and quiet contrasts completely with the imposing presence of Molly. With the help of the script, Dever prevents the comedy revolves around their sexual identity and approach –a more original form– on how to live her first love. Finally, it’s also worth noting the minor role of Billie Lourd as Gigi, who embraces everything strange is a character and returns the scene stealer of the story. Also, Booksmart it is also shown how much progress has been made in the matter of representation. The film never stops to question the distinct identities and preferences of both Amy as other secondary characters. Be that since it is not a problem for the script Booksmart, which is refreshing to see in a genre like comedy, which could easily have found these characteristics as a source of mockery and jokes. Finally, it is important to highlight the work of leadership that makes Olivia Wilde with his opera prima. The actress, best known for her roles in Tron: Legacy (2010) and Life Itself (2018), shows no hint of his lack of experience. Rather, Wilde hits both in the technical and in the narrative part of Booksmart, making the film one of the best comedies of the year and a debut that definitely shows his talent for the address. Similarly, the election narrative and visual Wilde uses to tell his story cause sequences hilarious as the one in which Amy and Molly they see themselves as dolls after they have consumed drugs by accident.

