9 beauty treatments more rare of the famous

If treatment rare it is, Gwyneth Paltrow reached a great reputation for promoting from your web page on well-being and beauty, Goop. Your success is bimodal, of the one part account with increasing followers, but on the other, have received many criticisms from the scientific society and health have no scientific basis to the benefits that promulgates it.

One of the more controversial recommendations of Goop have been the treatments of cleaning of the vagina with inflarrojo and the plant Artemisia, which, according to the beauty salon Los Angeles offers, to protect the uterus from tumors and ulcers, regulates periods and fights infections at a cost of $50.00 per session.

However, as stated by Ronnie Lamontthe Royal college of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Londonto the BBCthis type of cleaning is not recommended because it ends with some type of healthy bacteria.