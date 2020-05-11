8 films whose wardrobe was created by fashion designers

The flirtation of Gabrielle Chanel with cinema began in the 30’s, with an offer that, as I would say the real godfather-Vito Corleone could not refuse. Nothing less than a million dollars of the time for travel to Hollywood, invited by the mogul, Samuel Goldwyn, and clothing to some of the actresses more important studies, both for his films as for his public appearances. Despite having to Marlene Dietrich, Claudette Colbert, Greta Garbo, or Katharine Hepburn rendered to their feet, the French knew how to adapt and went back off to France. It was in his homeland when, in 1961 he was commissioned to create the costumes for the protagonist of last year in Marienbad, a tape of avant-garde French in which he was able to translate his passion for the black, tailored dresses, and, of course, pearl necklaces.