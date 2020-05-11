10 lessons of style for this season

9 10

/ There is still hope for the lovers of skinny trousers, by Anja Rubik. Do you fed up with those pants palazzoof the cropped or the most recent slouchy? If you what I always liked were the drainpipe trousers, you’ll be pleased to know that there is still hope. Anja Rubik is still carrying in its best version, that is to say, with white t-shirt and booties, and your style is still intact. You know, if you plan to keep this garment in your wardrobe bring it with you to your essence more rockish.