– 😮Cancelled French league -😢Died Michael Robinson – 🤔When returning to sports?

The Opinion –

What happened yesterday 😱 1. They canceled the premier league and Europe’s largest 😰 2. Died Michael Robinson, a former player of Manchester City, Liverpool and Wigan Data: Clubs⚽ FC Barcelona, Malaga, Liverpool and Manchester City, among others, expressed their condolences at the irreparable loss 🤷♂️ 3. When returning to sports? The position of the top leagues in the world Data: Some tournaments already have tentative dates for return to competition👏 🙆♂️ 4. Bundesliga players are prohibited from sex if your partner has symptoms of coronavirus Data: The Bundesliga ideally would be that each team will be staying in a hotel, preferably taking the place for them, without players ‘ access to the bar or room service🚧 🥊 5. Canelo Alvarez and Matthew McConaughey go up to the ring to knock with masks to the coronavirus Data: The two stars are promoting “The Crown to the canvas”, in which the two beg the population to take care of yourself and stay at home, if it is not necessary to leave🤜🤛 🚨 6. Accused of murder, young was declared for the NBA Draft Data: At the time of his arrest, the basket player, he was the leading scorer of his university🏀, so in the past month of April it was officially announced availability for the Draft of the NBA 🤤 7. Carmen Electra revealed that she had sex with Dennis Rodman on the court for the Bulls Data: Carmen Electra is part of the documentary of Michael Jordan, The Last Dance, where it shows his adventure with Dennis Rodman in Las Vegas😲