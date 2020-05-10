Zoey 101: cast of the series reunited after 11 years

The nostalgia invades the fans of ‘Zoey 101’, a series of Nickelodeon that starred by Jamie Lynn Spears

What a great moment! The actors in the series ‘Zoey 101’ reunited after 11 years and led to several reactions among his thousands of fans. And is that program on Nickelodeon was a boom during the 2008.

A few weeks ago, there was speculation about an alleged return of ‘Zoey 101’ to the screens. For this reason, Dan Schneider, producer of the program, decided to gather their players on the last Monday in Los Angeles.

The photo of the reunion was shared by the actors from the series on Instagram. In the images, it will be appreciated to Sean Flynn (Chase), Matthew Underwood (Logan), Paul Butcher (Dustin), Erin Danders (Quinn), Victoria Justice (Lola), Jack Salvatore (Jack) and Christopher Massey (Michael) put together by creator Dan Schneider. The great absent was the protagonist Jamie Lynn Spearsthe popular Zoey.

Why not attended? And is that the sister of Britney Spears was in Atlanta for work reasons, however, shared a video of the greeting he received from his peers.

“Not only I could not go to the meeting, but I was not able to respond to the Facetime because I fell asleep… Thank you for the video and I hope to see you very soon!”, wrote Jamie Lynn Spears on Instagram.

During the meeting, the actors were very excited and even sang the main theme of ‘Zoey 101’, ‘Follow me’. Without a doubt, nostalgia gripped all the fans of the famous series.

LOOK ALSOEP | Zoey 101: the new facet of Matthew Underwood, the well-remembered ‘Logan Reese’

LOOK ALSOEP | Zoey 101: so look the protagonists of the cast to 14 years of the premiere