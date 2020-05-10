Zendaya and Taylor Swift, the stars of the Teen Choice Awards 2019

To the most young people have a gala of awards in the city of the stars, and yesterday it was the turn of the Teen Choice Awards 2019. With a red carpet youthful and fresh, Taylor Swift and Zendaya were the protagonists of the evening. With looks totally oppositeboth drew attention with his very presence, though the event also met Lucy Hale, Jessica Alba and even Noah Centineo (sigh, gritito, sigh).

Lucy Hale Jean Paul Gaultier Couture





With a minidress out of the collection Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2013/2014 by Jean Paul Gaultier, Lucy Hale showed up to the designs more simple can be the most effective for a gala of these features.

Jessica Alba in Oscar de la Renta





Jessica Alba was present in this gala with a flattering look that became a hybrid between the look of gala and casual dress. Signed by Oscar de la Renta, the actress shone with her own light.

Zendaya from Jacquemus





The look more cool and casual for the event came starring Zendaya. Signed by Jacquemus, his shirt oversize next to her minishorts formed the perfect balance that requires an event of this category.

Brittany Snow of Fausto Puglisi





One of the looks, more daring, came from the hand of Brittany Snow with your mini dress with tail side of Fausto Puglisi -a trend that increasingly is attracting more and more adept-.

Maia Mitchell of Prabal Gurung





Feminine, flirty and sweet; so was the election of Maia Mitchell with this design, signed by Prabal Gurung.

Sarah Hyland of Teresa Helbig





The Catalan designer Teresa Helbig stepped on the carpet red blue thanks to Sarah Hyland. The actress chose this two-piece out of the collection Cruise 2018.

Maddie Ziegler of Chanel Vintage





With a two-piece sky-blue Chanel, Maddie Ziegler showed that the vintage clothes are a genuine treasure.

Madison Beer of Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini





True to her style, the young singer Madison Beer opted for a succinct mini-skirt with a silver Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini.

Gabrielle Union of Lanvin





The style of Gabrielle Union cool so that your dress from Lanvin fell in love with more than one thanks to his original stamping.

Tori Spelling





The feeling of Living returns to the small screen, and Tori Spelling does not want to miss the appointment. Yes, the actress noted for being one of the worst dressed of the evening with a dress of sunflowers and accessories of Chanel.

Taylor Swift Versace





Taylor Swift arrived and became the great protagonist. With an eye-catching total look Versace, the color scheme as well as the ornate stamping gave it an original touch and fun to the final look.

Sarah Hyland of Hervé Léger





During the gala, Sarah Hyland changed out of outfit, opting for this minidress in fuchsia pink Hervé Léger.

Lucy Hale Zac Posen





To go on stage, Lucy Hale opted for a fun two-piece Zac Posen.

Pictures | Gtres