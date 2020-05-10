Zac Efron and the rest of ‘High School Musical’, Ariana Grande and more will join in a singalong Disney

It took more than a month of quarantine and some we would give anything to go to a park, to a bar or to a concert. But we have to comply with the balconies and terraces, the vermouth is homemade and, luckily, the virtual events that artists all around the world are organizing, either direct from Instagram or special programs recorded from the house while respecting the quarantine. It is the case of this mega-meeting of the Disney family, will be issued on April 16 in the american chain ABC.

‘The Disney Family Singalong’ show celebrities and their families singing their favorite songs of the House of the Mouse. EW.com it advances that will participate, in what we may call the new crossover the more ambitious of the story, all of these: Zac Efron, Ashley Tisdale, Vanessa Hudgens, Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, Darren Criss, Alan Menken, Elle Fanning, Josh Groban, Tori Kelly, Marcus Scribner, Kenny Ortega and more members of the cast of ‘High School Musical’ and her new series on Disney+ ‘HSM: The Musical’, plus ‘The descendants’ and other fictions of the study.

The Telepasión Disney

In a gala presented by Ryan Seacrest, and that promise a lot of surprises, there will be familiar faces everywhere: Christina Aguilera, Michael Bublé, Kristin Chenoweth, Auli’i Cravalho, Jordan Fisher, Josh Gad, Thomas Rhett and John Stamos. These are some of the actions that are expected, all of them with the letters on the screen to sing along to the stars:

– Warming vocal by Kristin Chenoweth

– Introduction of Elle Fanning

– ‘A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes’ from Cinderella, by Demi Lovato and Michael Bublé

– ‘I Won t Say I m in Love’ from ‘Hercules’, by Ariana Grande

– ‘I Wan na Be Like You’ from ‘the jungle book’, by Darren Criss

– ‘A Spoonful of Sugar’ from ‘Mary Poppins’, by Little Big Town

– ‘Be Our Guest’ from ‘beauty and The beast’, by Derek Hough, Hayley Erbert and Julianne Hough

– ‘Can You Feel the Love Tonight?’ from ‘The lion king’, by Christina Aguilera

– ‘Colors of the Wind’ from ‘Pocahontas,’ by Tori Kelly

– ‘Do You Want to Build a Snowman’ from ‘Frozen: The kingdom of ice,’ by Thomas Rhett

– ‘Friend Like Me’ from ‘Aladdin’, by James Monroe Iglehart and the cast of the Broadway musical

– ‘Gaston’ from ‘Beauty and The Beast’, by Josh Gad, Luke Evans and Alan Menken

– ‘How Far I’ll Go’ from ‘Vaiana’, by Auli’i Cravalho

– ‘I’ll Make A Man Out Of You’ from ‘Mulan’, by Donny Osmond

– ‘It’s a Small World’ attraction at Disneyland, by John Stamos

– ‘Let It Go’ from ‘Frozen’, by Amber Riley

– ‘The Bare Necessities’ from ‘the jungle book’ by Erin Andrews, Bobby Bones, Carrie Ann Inaba and Marcus Scribner

– ‘Under The Sea’ from ‘The little mermaid’, by Jordan Fisher

– ‘You’ve Got a Friend In Me’ from ‘Toy Story (Toys)’, by Josh Groban