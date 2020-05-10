Writer of ‘Rick and Morty’ will indent of ‘Ant – Man 3’

Plans to bring back to the screen to ‘Ant – Man’ they continue. Disney revealed that Jeff Loveness, writer of ‘Rick and Morty’, will work on the creation of the script of the third part of the film of the Marvel character after his integration into the team.

The return to the big screen, Paul Rudd as ‘Ant – Man’ and Evangeline Lilly, as ‘The Wasp’, is one of the events most anticipated by followers of the Movie Universe of Marvel, which increases the expectations on the basis of what the writer can offer to the new plot.

At the moment there are more details about the fate of this film that it could take longer than expected to get to the cinema. Disney recently announced that, due to the contingency of the Covid-19, the decision was made that the next releases of the UCM is pospondrían.

The company will begin Phase 4 with ‘Black Widow’. In the month of November of 2020, the cinemas will welcome you, 6 months after its release originally scheduled. The films that followed in the calendar also reagendarán its premiere.

Jeff Loveness, in addition to writing ‘Rick and Morty’, has also contributed to other important projects, among which stands out his collaboration in ‘Miracle Workers’ and in the creation of content for ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’. Your talent will be added with the of the director Peyton Reed, responsible for the direction of the previous films, ‘Ant – Man’ and ‘Ant – Man and The Wasp’.

