With Charlize Theron at the head, the black triumphs at the Oscars | People

With Charline Theron to the head, the black triumphed on the red carpet of the Oscars, a gateway by which paraded with the power of Natalie Portman, Penelope Cruz, Margaret Qualley or Lucy Boynton. With a secondary role, the white brightness with the prominence of Renée Zellweger and Salma Hayek.

If in 2017 the black was the color chosen to report situations of harassment and inequality, this year has been successful for stylistic decision, it is already known that the main entrance to the Dolby theatre becomes the fashion event of the year.

In the 92 edition of the Oscars, Charlize Theron, nominated for “scandal (Bombshell)” went to the gala with a spectacular asymmetrical design black, with great openness and tail, a creation haute couture of Dior that competed directly with the Chanel that was Penelope Cruz

The actress, of “Pain and glory, who presented the award to the best film non-English-speaking, appeared very beautiful, with a dress of haute couture Chanel, a model with a belt of beads on the waist and a large white camelia on the neckline.

Natalie Portman is high on the black with a fabulous black dress and gold that is completed with a layer of demands that had embroidered the names of eight directors more deserving of a nomination that failed. Lorene Scafaria, Lulu Wang, Greta Gerwing are some of them.

Black also Margaret Qualley, actress of “Eráse a time in Hollywood”, it opted for a black dress spaghetti straps very thin silhouette and cinched Chanel, a model that is adorned in part with feathers.

Rooney Mara also joined the rigorous black with a pattern of lace and skirt with small ruffles of air lencero, while Geena David preferred to a model with a bright pronounced cleavage in a v and Lucy Boynton, partner of Rami Malek, opted for a romantic short sleeve design.

THE WHITE, PROTAGONIST SIDE

With a secondary role, the white brightness with the role played by Renée Zellweger, which is a favorite to win the best actress Oscar for “Judy”, who wore a dress belted sequin with asymmetrical neckline and a single sleeve.

In the same line, dressed the mexican Salma Hayek, who opted for a creation of a single sleeve by way of lacing, a sleek design that is complete with bracelet and touched the jewel.

The singer of the moment Billie Eilish, with the hair colored in fluorescent green, confided in Chanel and wore a suit jacket “oversize” white, garnished with brooches, stones and crystals with the logo of the French firm, a creation that is completed with mittens and a manicure XXL black.

Antonio Banderas, with an impeccable tuxedo with brooch jewel on the flap, came to the Dolby theatre next to his current partner, Nicole Kimpel with a dress white tux Pronovias and jewels of Rabat and his daughter Stella del Carmen, with a model two-tone black and red Gucci.

The model Lily Aldridge, also in white with a neckline in a v-topped with a red flower from Ralph Lauren, like the actress Camila Morrone, current partner of Leonardo DiCaprio, who opted for a delicate design with strapless neckline.

NEITHER WHITE NOR BLACK

Neither white nor black, but gray was the fabulous design of Scartlett Johansson, who opted to two categories. A dress strapless satin body elaborated with an infinity of threads and strings of silver, signed by Oscar de la Renta.

Laura Dern, big favorite to take the desired statuette for her role in “Story of a marriage”, he went with a design dusty pink with details in jet Armani, accompanied by his mother Diane Ladd, a lady of Hollywood that throughout his career he was nominated three times for an Oscar.

Olivia Colman, who last year took the prize for best actress for “The favorite”, he went with a design of velvet in three shades, two blue and one white with coat Stella McCartney. Tricolor was also the choice of Saoirse Ronan opted for a dress of body, set with plunging neckline, waist fit frill peplum and skirt with volume to a moiré.

If weight was the hooded dress grey ported Janelle Monáe, a creation of over 17,000 crystals signed by Ralph Lauren, lighter was the model of Sigourney Weaver, a design bottle green long sleeve and pleated skirt signed by Dior.

Sensitive to the environment, Margot Robbie chose to use for the gala, a model year 1994 of Chanel, a dress blue night that is enhanced with a spectacular brooch, and Joaquin Phoenix wore the same tux all the latest finery.

BRAD PITT, A TUXEDO OF OUTSTANDING

Adhered to the protocol, and fulfilling with distinction the label was Brat Pitt, that man, he wore a tuxedo and velvet bow-tie extra-large game; very elegant, also Leonardo DiCaprio.

George McKay, the film’s protagonist 1917, he went with tuxedo black-breasted jacket and buttons are invisible, just like his fellow actor Dean-Charles Chapman, who opted for a classic tuxedo, adorned with a red carnation on the lapel.

More transgressive, as is usual in his style, Timothée Chalamet, actor of “little women”, which replaced the tuxedo for the suit jacket Prada abrochaba with zip as if it were a windbreaker bomber, a piece that she embellished with a flourish of bright on the left side.

Baroque and female, Billy Porter made his star appearance dress with a skirt in shades of bronze and orange with a body covered in feathers gold, a creation of Giles Deacon, which has combined with some high-heeled shoes of air century of Jimmy Choo.

Spike Lee chose to pay tribute to Kobe Bryant, who died recently, with an eye-catching tuxedo purple and yellow, the colors of the Lakers, and with the 24, number of the star of the basketball in the flaps.

The filmmaker Bong Joon-Ho, nominated for best director for “Parasites”, the film favorite to take the Oscar for best international film, attended the awards ceremony with tuxedo shirt and black, a choice that also chose Rami Malek, Al Pacino, and Pedro Almodóvar, who replaced the shirt for a mythical jersei cowl neck.

Carmen Martín