What’s next for Simona Halep after the defeat in the Australian Open by 2020?

Although the resolute Romanian Simona Halep had been on the verge of winning the jackpot in the Australian Open in 2020, the player, the owner of a powerful tennis from the baseline, and very aggressive, of 28 years of age, had not been able to get the semifinal match against Muguruza and, after a hard-batala, the Spanish knew how to continue fighting against Simona Halep to advance to the final after a 7-6 (8), 7-5.

However, about a couple of days that Halep had returned to his home in Romania, however, it seemed that it had cooled down heels, and was prepared to face the challenges ahead, because this February will roll out two more tournaments for the former does Not.

1 in the world and a champion of Wimbledon. As this weekend would be reserved for the Fed Cup and the 2nd sown in it would not take part in the tournament at the indoor of Saint-Petersburg along with another in Hua Hin, in mid-February, the beautiful Romanian would return to the circuit with a potential deficit of $ 2.5 million.

The tournament in Dubai will take place between 17 and 23 February. Aside from that, shortly after the tournament in Dubai, will be presented in Doha, where last year he had to hit the sack after a surprise defeat in the final against the young talented belgian 23-year-old Elise Mertens.

However, as the former Romanian world number 1 with 19 WTA titles and 6 ITF had made a promising start to the year despite the pandemónium in the semi-final of the AO ’20, Halep had scored 540 points on the WTA tour after his Melbourne Semi, while he had dodged the brilliant Czech Karolina Pliskova to be dropped as the new number 2 in the WTA with 6101 points. Pliskova had made the podium ’20 AO with 5290 points.