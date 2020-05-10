What will Michelle Obama in April to Colombia?

The former prime lady of the united States, Michelle Obama, one of the female personalities most admired in the world, will be the keynote speaker of EXMA 2020, a networking event and learning that will take place in Bogotá on 13 and 14 April.

Agree with Ricardo Leyva, entrepreneur and partner of EXMA 2020, “Michelle is a woman breaking barriers, EXMA 2020 is with an obsession to change the mentality to all of our leaders were making the future”.

Michelle Obama will be accompanied by only your team. However, the approach to it was achieved directly with her husband Barack Obama during the conference, which last year opened EXMA.

“And I told him, and the second thing that I want to ask president Obama is that I help you because we will take care of bringing Michelle to another year. He tapped me on the shoulder and said: ‘leave it in my hands’”said Leyva.

In April will be the first appointment of the entrepreneurs behind the woman who has managed to inspire others with the great lessons of entrepreneurship.

“She is in the center, and she uses that to show that all the barriers you can break,” said the entrepreneur about Michelle Obama.

While this leader reaches the capital of the country, at home already have the first this colombian sent by the organization of EXMA. “We will send you a detail and a gift that made an artist from cali, who is called Tullu, who was portraying Barack and Michelle”, he said.

Though the visit of the wife of Barack Obama will be only the 14th of April, the security protocol will be the same as that carried out with the former president on his visit on may 28, 2019. Before noon the gates of the Movistar Arena will be closed and will be opened when it departs from Colombia.