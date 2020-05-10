What will be Christina Aguilera the Charlotte Pickles of the new adaptation live action?

Since more or less a year, Paramount studios walk, toying with the idea of a movie that fits one of the animated series most beloved Nickelodeon: Rugrats.

As part of the initiative in the course of the study to give new life to the show, were hired in 2019 to the filmmaker Diary of a Wimpy Kid, David Bowersto direct the film, based on a script written by David Goodmanwho has Futurama and Family Guy among his credits. The release date then was set for the January 29, 2021although the pandemic, we do not know in what status is that.

What is Charlotte Pickles icon, feminist of “Rugrats”?

Well, recently started to circulate on the Internet rumors that there were already some stars selected to form part of the cast: the most important would be Christina Aguilerawho seems to play the role of the iconic Charlotte Pickles; followed by the actress Marsai Martin as Susie Carmichael; Tisha Campbell-Martin as the mother of Susie, Lucy Carmichael; Kelly Rowland as the sister of Susie, Alyssa Carmichael; and some more, as can be seen in the page IMDB the film. Will it be truth or some fan started to make a casting dreamed of in IMDB?

What is certain is that the film has been described as a hybrid CGI/live-action, but it is not clear what it looks like exactly. Based on the logic, we can assume that they will use some CGI for Tommy, Chuckie, Lil, and Phil, considering they are babies they are talking about. But what will happen with the adults? It remains to be seen.

Rugrats was first issued between the years 1991 and 2004, and since then, has had three feature animation films, as well as a series spin-off call All Grown Up!.

