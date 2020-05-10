What memories! Kendall Jenner and an unpublished postcard next to his father, Caitlyn Jenner

In their stories of Instagram, Kendall Jenner he recalled his childhood with an unpublished photograph. In the image appears to be in the company of his father, who at that time was known as William Bruce Jenner.

It could be said that today, the young american model has two mothers: Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner. Back to the year 2015 to remember the great change in the life of the pope, Kendall and Kylie.

Related News

In that year, William, who was also an outstanding athlete, came to be called Caitlyn having reported publicly their change of gender. For this reason, the post that you shared the sister of Kim, Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian it is so significant.

At least for those who follow closely the life of the entrepreneur of 24 yearsthe zip did not go unnoticed by this detail.

In the respective image, the television personality appears keeping the balance while his dad holds his feet in a pool.

In addition, as is seen in the storie, the original photograph is set in a picture frame. So, sure, this one has a quite special value to Kendall Jenner.

Probably, this Sunday the model share a pleasant moment with your family, because in the united States celebrates the Mother’s Day. Will Caitlyn Jenner at the shindig?