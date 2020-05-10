What is making the cast of Victorious now?

You are cordially invited to the meeting of 10 years of the school Hollywood Arts.

Victorious it premiered on march 27, 2010, introducing the spectators to Victoria Justice as the next leader of Nickelodeon, and, who to that time was unknown, Ariana Grande as the redhead that would play as the comic relief.

And a lot has changed during those 10 years to several stars of the series.

Look at what they are doing, its members today. Even, which partner produced several of the hits of Ariana Grande. I look at him in the video!