What are you reading Kaia Gerber, Sarah Jessica Parker, Michelle Obama and other celebrities during the quarantine?

In the Book Day by 2020 we will seek the references of the faces more familiar to know what to read them in the midst of the crisis by the coronavirus

In the Book day 2020 we want to discover that are reading the celebrities during the quarantine period. Kaia Gerber, Sarah Jessica Parker and Michelle Obama are some that we have followed to find out the books and authors that are occupying his time. Do you want to know it?

Many actresses, models, singers and socialités promote the reading usually. Some even have a reading clublike Kaia Gerber or Reese Witherspoon. Going around the social networks, we have found books and authors that are occupying your time these weeks. These are the books of the celebrities during the quarantine period.

Kaia Gerber The model has the reading club where he talks with his followers about the readings in which it is imbued. Normal Peoplethe bestseller Sally Rooney which will become a series of the hand of the BBC, gave the opportunity to Kaia to share your talk with two of the that will be the stars of the adaptation Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal. In addition, to celebrate the Day of the Book ” 2020 Kaia will do a reading live via Instagram of Loewe ofThe portrait of Dorian Grayby Oscar Wilde. An opportunity to delight us with his love of reading thanks to the initiative Loewe in the House.

Sarah Jessica Parker The protagonist of Sex in New York it is a devourer of books I constantly recommend to their followers with a brief summary (without spoilers). Sarah Jessica Parker has taken advantage of these days to teach their last reading: Deacon King Kong of James McBride. While highlights of the novel to two characters (“I’ll never forget a Sportcoat or Sister Gee”) the actress recommends to his followers to review the options for delivery of their libraries to acquire the best readings during the confinement.

Natalie Portman The actress acknowledges that it has taken him to concentrate in order to have reading time in the middle of the situation of health crisis that is lived in all over the world. In the end, he chose to The I gastronomic M. F. K. Fisher, and it turned out to be very “comforting”.

Halle Berry My name is Princefrom Randee St. Nicholas is the book that has engaged to Halle Berry. As a big fan of Prince, the actress melts in praise to him and to his reading, because each time he reads, learns, sees, and is inspired by “something new”.

Reese Witherspoon The autobiography of Glennon Doyle, Untamed, is the reading of the April Reese Witherspoon, who also has a reading club. Speaks of the volume as a memoir, “full of information on what it means to be a woman today, what we learned from young people about how to behave or believe, and why we need to rid ourselves of many of these ideas that no longer work”. In his reflection encourages women to not settle with being selfless, and praises the work of the author in this book reveals so much to her.

Demi Moore (and all the family) They want to control the world without leaving your home, or at least that seems to be the declaration of intentions of the family the Willis-Moore with this photo where we see Demi Moore, Bruce Willis and their three daughters and their respective partners with a copy each of the book by Laura Day How to control the world from your sofa. Is the reading of the family club of the book in “editing quarantine”.

Emma Roberts The actress and american singer also has a discussion club literary. This month announces that Writers and lovers Lily King is your chosen book. This novel, on the learning of a young artist in their passage through different stages of life is the recent publication of the author who succeeded with Euphoria.

Florence Welch Rest and be thankful, Emma Glass, is the reading chosen by Florence Welch. The british singer gets fully into the life of a nurse who, like many other workers of the medical environment facing personal problems for their selfless social work as the lack of sleep and rest. Today, more than ever, this reading can make us empathize even more with all the health professionals who are struggling daily with the Covid-19.

Elsa Pataky (Chris Hemsworth) The pair of actors will have their own readings, but we loved the reference of Elsa on the readings of their children. On the Day of the Book 2020 it is important to encourage reading among the youngest. This marriage reads The child, the mole, the fox and the horse Charlie Mackesy. “Each time I’m more amazed at the tenderness and affection with which the author expresses the feelings and the issues that we face in this life since childhood,” says the Spanish actress on the reading.