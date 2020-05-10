What are the diets of intermittent fasting and what are its benefits – Health

The neuroscientist Mark Mattson shares a study that supports this kind of diet, and shows the positive results in the human body.

How to eat what you want for 5 days and continue losing weight? Sounds good. That is the promise of the well-known fasting intermittent.

This type of diets propose to basically eat without limits for several consecutive days, and drastically reduce the intake of calories for the following days, a reduction ideal would be 75 % of calories. The promise and their results have led to this kind of food become famous at the international level and that the experts have it under the magnifying glass.

It is the case of the neuroscientist Mark Mattson, of the Johns Hopkins University, who published an article in the journal ‘The New England Journal of Medicine’ in which he concludes that el intermittent fasting has scientific evidence that supports their use and application.

Mattson, who has studied the health impact of the intermittent fasting for 25 years and adopted it himself about 20 years ago, writes that this measure “it could be part of a healthy lifestyle”.

Professor of Neuroscience in the faculty of Medicine of the Johns Hopkins University, Mattson says that your new article is intended to help clarify the science and the clinical applications of intermittent fasting in a way that can help doctors guide patients who want to try it out.

“A series of animal studies and some human studies have shown that alternating between times of fasting and feeding promotes cellular health”.

Diets intermittent fasting, remember, are generally divided into two categories: daily diet with restriction of time, reducing the times of feeding to 6-8 hours per day, and the so-called intermittent fasting 5:2, in which the people are limited to a moderate-sized meal two days a week.

A series of animal studies and some human studies have shown that alternating between times of fasting and feeding promotes cellular health, probably by triggering an ancient adaptation to periods of food shortage called metabolic change. Such change occurs when the cells use up their stores of fuel to sugar-based quick access and begin to convert fat into energy in a metabolic process slower.

Mattson ensures that the studies have shown that this change improves the regulation of blood sugar, increases the resistance to stress and suppresses the inflammation. Due to that, for example, the majority of americans eat three meals, plus snacks, each day, do not experience the change or the benefits suggested.

In the article, Mattson notes that four studies in animals and people have found that intermittent fasting also decreased the blood pressure, levels of blood lipids, and resting heart rate.

Also accumulated evidence that intermittent fasting can modify the risk factors associated with obesity and diabetes, says Mattson.

Two studies in the Foundation of the NHS at the University Hospital of South Manchester of 100 overweight women showed that those that were on the diet of intermittent fasting 5:2 and lost the same amount of weight than women who restricted calories, but obtained better results in the measures of insulin sensitivity and reducing fat in the abdomen than the group of reduction of calories.

More recently, he adds, preliminary studies suggest that intermittent fasting also may benefit the health of the brain.

A multicenter clinical trial in the University of Toronto, in April of 2019, he discovered that 220 healthy adults and non-obese patients who maintained a calorie-restricted diet for two years showed signs of better memory in a battery of cognitive tests.

If it needs much more research to test the effects of intermittent fasting on learning and memory, Mattson says that if it is found that test, the fasting, or an equivalent pharmacist who imitate you, you can offer interventions that might prevent neurodegeneration and dementia.

“We are at a point of transition in which we may soon consider adding information about intermittent fasting to the plans of study of the school of medicine along with tips standard on healthy diet and exercise,” he says.

Mattson acknowledges that the researchers “don’t fully understand” the specific mechanisms of metabolic change and that “some people can’t or don’t want to adhere to the” regimes of fasting. But he argues that with guidance and some patience, most people can incorporate them into their lives.

The body takes time to adapt to intermittent fasting, and overcome the pains of hunger initial and irritability that accompany it. “You must warn patients that the feeling of hunger and irritability is common initially and, usually, happens after two weeks to a month, when the body and the brain get accustomed to the new habit,” says Mattson.

To overcome this obstacle, he suggests that the doctors advise the patients to increase gradually the duration and frequency of periods of fasting in the course of several months, instead of one hit.

As with all changes in the life style, he adds, it is important for doctors to know the science so that they can communicate the potential benefits, harms and challenges, and to offer support. That is why it is imperative to the company of an expert during the process of fasting, as advised to do so by the Academy of Nutritionist and Dieticians.

The famous diet 5:2

This popular diet was released in the Uk in 2013 by the book ‘The diet FastDiet’ the journalist and doctor Michael Mosley. There, Mosley explains that the diet consists of eating whatever you want for five days a week and drastically reduce the intake of calories the other two days remaining, until you get to resemble a fast. According to the book, men should not eat more than 600 calories and women no more than 500.

Along with this, the journalist recorded video of your process when you perform the diet in a documentary aired by the BBC, in which he showed his loss of 6.5 pounds and a reduced body fat by 25 % in a month.

Some of the celebrities that have tried this type of food are Miranda Kerr, Hugh Jackman, Angelina Jolie, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez.

EUROPA PRESS

MADRID