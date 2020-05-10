Was launched the video game One Piece Bon! Bon! Journey!! for smartphone

Bandai Namco Entertainment launched the videogame for smartphones One Piece Bon! Bon! Journey!! for iOS and Android throughout the world, in the day of yesterday.

It is the first puzzle game of the franchise, and it’s free, with purchase optional within the same.

The official website of the game features short videos of game. Like in other puzzle games, players are lined up in a row of three characters in the franchise to attack an enemy and clear the level when the hit points of the enemy are set to zero.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4StOPfeF5jk(/embed)

Bandai Namco Entertainment launched earlier games for smartphones, One Piece Treasure Cruise, One Piece Thousand Storm and One Piece Grand Collection for the franchise. Then, the company also launched One Piece Bounty Rush in January of 2019.