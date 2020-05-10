Video: Christina Aguilera teaches as it moves with this costume well gummed

Christina Aguilera has managed to involve all his fans with his voice.

Christina Maria Aguilera better known artistically as Christina Aguilera is a songwriter, model and american actress of 39 years of age, who has stolen the heart of all the means of communication by your voice so melodious.

All the songs are highlights of the artist is “but I remember you”, this being almost an anthem among the women of the world describes the feeling of losing to who else wants.

Recently, in the official account of Instagram of Christina Aguilera we found a video that has left with the mouth open to all its fans since Christina teaches us all what it is capable of doing.

The audio-visual material that we quote the following: “This is for all you strong, powerful WOMEN marching around the world today. Women’s rights are human rights”.

Among the comments are: “The fact that he’s doing this during dance rehearsals is amazing especially hitting every note wow Rock on” “Your voice always gives me chills..”