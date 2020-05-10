Victoria Justice will launch very soon a new album

The star revealed all the details…

What a thrill! Victoria Justice returns to the world of music…

The star starred in The Rocky Horror Picture Showjust disclose all the details about her new album, and will be released very soon!

“I’ve been working on the music again. I’ve recently gone back to the studio, I’ve been composing and recording. So that is a plan. The music is such an important part of my and I am definitely working on an album and hope to release soon something“: Told Victoria to Hollywood Life.

We are super excited with this news! For a long time we were waiting for new Victory musicwhat about you?

