Victoria Justice will be the host on the Nickelodeon Kids Choices Awards 2020

Nickelodeon presented the Kids’ Choice Awards 2020: we can Celebrate Together, a show full of super stars, Slime, and many surprises that will be presented by Victoria Justice (Victorious) this Tuesday, may 5 at 7:30 PM Colombia, 8:00 PM Argentina, 8:30 PM Venezuela and Chile, 9:00 PM Mexico and Brazil. Millions of children will be able to vote for their favorite celebrities, movies, games and much more. This year the show virtual be presented to the winners of the blimp orange, through dynamic creative never before seen in the history of the KCA.

Some of the celebrities that will participate in the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2020: we can Celebrate Together include: Dwayne Johnson, Ariana Grande, Kristen Bell, Josh Gad, Camila Cabello, Millie Bobby Brown, Ellen DeGeneres, BTS, Shawn Mendes, Lil Nas X, Dove Cameron, Tom Holland, David Dobrik, Tom Kenny, Bill Fagerbakke, SSSniperWolf and many more.

With appearances from the cast of The Avengers: Endgame (Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, and Jeremy Renner), and with an advance exclusive of the new action series from Nickelodeon’s “Astronauts” from Imagine Entertainment, the Kids’ Choice Awards 2020: we can Celebrate Together will also have different times to any other show: JoJo Siwa will discover Slime hidden in the strangest places of your house, a presentation of the simple number 1, “All Day” singer and actor Asher Angel and an exclusive look at Nick’s Slime on Space Voyage.

During the show this year, the NBA champion and global icon LeBron James, will receive the “Generation Change ” Award 2020”, galardonando their commitment to create real change in education. The innovative school, I PROMISE LeBron James Family Foundation helps students most at risk and to their entire families with the support, program, and resources they need to succeed in the classroom and in the home, creating a new model for public education.

As part of their connection and dedication to the children, Nickelodeon will support the program No Kid Hungry, a campaign to end childhood hunger in the united States. Nickelodeon will present within the program a donation of $ 1 million in support to those affected by the COVID-19. Each day that schools are closed, children in the program lost nearly 34 million school meals. No Kid Hungry is working to ensure that each child receives three meals a day during this period of crisis and throughout the year.

The Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2020: Celebrate, Together, are a production of Nickelodeon Productions, Jay Schmalholz is the Executive Producer and production is supervised by Rob Bagshaw, Executive VP of Unscripted Content.