Victoria Beckham goes from white to a wedding, and imposes style

Recently Victoria Beckham imposed fashion at the same time that broke with the old rules of etiquette; because, during their attendance at the wedding the footballer Sergio Ramosthe socialite had the bright idea of going white. What?

As expected, the outfit of Victoria Beckham shocked everyone, especially because it is very well known that in the weddings the only one that would have to dress in white it is the wedding…

However, it seems that Victoria she didn’t care much this rule, so he decided to accompany her husband David Beckham in a white dress that combined with high heels roses. Look at the pictures here: