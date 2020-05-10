Vanessa Hudgens sings with Zac Efron in quarantine

Digital Millennium

Mexico city / 27.04.2020 08:33:00





Vanessa Hudgens of High School Musical he surprised his followers of the social networks when you share a video where he is seen singing Breaking Free, successful theme of the movie Disney.

In the video that quickly became viral, the famous appears singing in his car. In his interpretation shares a voice with Zac Efronanother main character of the series.

It was over ten years ago that the launch of this successful story captivated the young people. So in times of coronavirus, covid-19, to listen sing to Vanessa Hudgens it was of “impact” for the fans.

Some claimed that Vanessa Hudgens don’t lose your stage High School Musical, while others relate their interpretation with the loving relationship that had in the past with your partner Zac Efron.

Meeting by covid-19 High School Musical

In the middle of this month, Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Tisdale, the protagonists of the three films of Disney Channel, High School Musical, have confirmed that they will meet, after more than 10 years from the last film, to participate in the Disney Family Singalong, the music special which will air this Thursday, for the purpose of quarantine by coronavirus covid-19.

“IT’S GOING TO HAPPEN! We have come together for a special night just for you. Thank you Kenny Ortega for putting it forward. Honestly, the only thing that I want to do now is to give everyone a bit of joy” (sic) before the pandemic coronavirus, wrote Ashley Tisdale in your social networks.

grb