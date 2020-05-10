Vanessa Hudgens sings drunk one of their songs leading in ‘High School Musical’

13 years ago we debuted the first of the movies High School Musicala story signed by Disney, which rapidly became a phenomenon of fans of children and adolescents. Its protagonists, Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgensthey became the guys fashion in all over the world and thanks to their hard work and effort, today in day they continue with their successful careers in the acting world. Now, the thing that no one expected to see at this point was a video of Vanessa singing drunk in a karaoke one of the songs on major movie that launched her to stardom.









And is that the protagonists of High School Musical no longer are children. With the 30 compliments in some of the cases, the actors who gave life to these high school students are surrounded by music and choreography have little of the naiveté of those characters.

HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL 2 – Disney Channel’s ‘High School Musical 2’ stars Corbin Bleu as Chad Danforth, Ashley Tisdale as Sharpay Evans, Monique Coleman as Taylor McKessie, Vanessa Hudgens as Gabriella Montez, Lucas Grabeel as Ryan Evans and Zac Efron as Troy Bolton. (DISNEY CHANNEL/BOB D’AMICO)

Without going any further, Zac Efron, the male protagonist of the Disney film, is a sexymbol that you get to lay waste to the base of likes every time you upload a photo on Instagram. Beyond his talent for interpretation, her statuesque physique have made him one of the finest actors, followed by the time.

For her part, Vanessa Hudgens has focused his career in musical theatre and has featured in the live actions of music that have been made on television (the last of the musical Rent). Now, the girl is not only dedicated to work but also out with friends, going to karaoke bars and is taking the odd cup of more.

Vanessa Hudgens sings drunk one of the songs from ‘High School Musical’

And so it was left to see in his last public appearance. Vanessa Hudgens gave a note in a karaoke performing one of the songs main High School Musical, Breaking Freewithout regard to his state of intoxication was more than obvious.

The actress did what they could with the micro in the hand but the truth is that not all the notes sounded as they should, and she was very aware of this. "Um, here goes a really bad, aggressive, and totally understated version of Breaking Free" he wrote on his Instagram with irony.





"This has happened and I hurt the ears but also makes me laugh. The 'Oh yeah'… my god, my God", he added next to the video in which you can see as she sings, going drunk.








