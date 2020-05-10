Travis Scott reveals the real reason for his breakup with Kylie Jenner

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner protagonizaban one of the couples are most popular celebs; however, a few months ago they announced their separation.

After the rupturein the Internet there have been various rumors about their romance and according to the information portal Us Weekly, the rapper had strong reasons to break up with her.

According to a source close to the musician, the Travis I felt that the relationship was happening at a very fast pace and I thought that there was some pressure over his career, having to focus only on his family, as one of its priorities, in addition to Stormi, it is his career and he needed space to concentrate.

The couple continues to maintain contact for the sake of your baby, but it seems that Travis has no plans to resume the relationship, a serious long-term.