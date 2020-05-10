Tolkien, the film | Criticism

One tends to imagine Tolkien, author of The lord of the ringsas on the back cover of his books: with a pipe, looking out of the box and full of wrinkles. Tolkienthe movie, tells the story of the author during the years in which he formed what would be the community of friends that is the first protagonist of this work.

In both biopic, Tolkien offers vignettes that allow you to link the work with the writer’s life. The performances are lovely; the children convey the gracious love that you have each other characters so important in the work of Tolkien as, say, Sam and Frodo. The war is the second protagonist. The First World War is the curtain on which are projected the terrors of this child will be one of the writers most famous of the the TWENTIETH century. In this sense, the film helps the most in promoting the reading of his work that the esperpentos animated by computer, rather than look values film, looked really good special effects.

And not that I have anything against the movies The trilogy of the ringbut if one has been left without a read Tolkien it has been lost from an enjoyment of literature, and, in addition, you run the risk of assuming that the stories of this author are an imitation rather bad Richard Wagner. False. In the three volumes of Tolkien resonates the most important thing for a writer: your voice.

The third protagonist in this movie of conflicting values is just that: the language. The English looks so much that, the friendship and the war, we have to add it as a protagonist. With these elements, the movie would not be bad if it didn’t have, like the productions of The lord of the ringsa need more money: attracting audiences to make a lot of money. It is for this reason that the protagonist is absent in the film about Tolkien it is the faith that began in his childhood, grew up during the First World War and matured when he met C. S. Lewis, author of another series of books (although with better fortune in the movies that The lord of the rings) it is necessary to read: The chronicles of Narnia.

The faith in the life of Tolkien is just as important as his childhood friends, as it was the First World War, which turned hero, and as the language was English, his true homeland. It is because of a major flaw, because this fourth figurant in the formation of an author as famous as Tolkien is conspicuously absent.

The production has been justified by saying that the scenes in which they wanted to convey to the people the faith were artificiosas. In addition, they say, the focus groups who showed the work concluded that the best they could do with the religiosity of Tolkien was to throw it out the window. These facts speak of two very serious defects in a film which is not bad, although never to be great. In the first place, that the writers have not been able to convey the religiosity of this man is not a problem of christianity; it is a problem of the writers. And they, the writers David Gleeson and Stephen Beresford, are the real culprits of that Tolkien stay in the mediocrity of a film that is a must see just because of the pathetic billboard national does not offer anything better.

In the end, as has been seen, this work was written by people paid focus groups. Imagine Tolkien asking in this class of groups which should have made Frodo with the ring. Surely his work would have ended very badly.

ÁSS