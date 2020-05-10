This will be the color of the hair of 2019, according to the icons of style

The experts of the world of the barber confirmed that the bangs is back for this new year. By analyzing the trends that have begun to dominate both the runways as in the own streets, and thanks to the recovery of the aesthetics of the 80’s, the professionals of the sector have been verified as the women begin to incorporate hairstyles that cover part of the face and prefer different styles like the bob or the half-mane.

With each season the trends in hair are modified to adapt to a new aesthetic is dominant, a transformation that also affects the color of the hair. Since the natural tones replaced the hairstyles featuring discolorations and contrasting colorsthe trends have opted for a neutral picture that has the days counted. And is that some of the style icons most important of the world have confirmed that the redhead will be the hair color highlights 2019.













During the last red carpet of the Golden Globes the red occupied a leading role and a large number of guests chose colors that fit the skin tone and the own face. Among the various attendees, Emma Stone returned to bet on the redhead, although this time she opted for a tone more natural. The actress was one of the first to leave behind the chestnut tree to provide a spot of light and contrast, using various degrees, and reddish tones.





The coppery tones, and redheads will replace the natural colors prevalent in the last few years

One of the most important keys to incorporate the new trend is to take into account the variety of the own color. By a play with the dyes and hairdressing techniques you can get a hue more or less intense that complements to the type of skin, the features, or the makeup that they use regularly. Between the different versions of dyes that achieve a uniform effect, the color of the hair of the influencer Miranda Makaroff and the actress Emma Roberts it is a clear example of how to bring the trend to the extreme, by a finish of saturated and alive. In the case of Jessica Chastainthe actress also follows the same aesthetic but reduces the intensity by using a copper tone.













Despite the fact that the majority of followers of this trend opts for dyeing the hair completely, some experts recommend choose more natural shades as the copper and to allow for a game with the chestnut. In this case, one of the styles most followed is the choice of a natural base and nuanced that incorporates reflections or gradients in a tone more strong to contribute a point of light as shown by the actress Zoey Deutch.





Beyond the skin tone, it is important to take into account other aspects such as the eye color to choose the type of color that is best suited to each type of face. For women with white skin and light eyes are recommended for use reddish tones and contrasting with a clear base. In the case of the faces darker and the eyes brown or black, mahogany and shades close to brown with points of brightness orange become the option with a better result.




















