this is the trend in shoes that Katie Holmes and Reese Whiterspoon not cease to carry

There are trends we fall in love, but we know that his impact on the locker will be limited: it may be that this year we don’t want to get another thing but it takes the expiration date into its DNA. And there are others who have the power to live between the trend and the basicbecause these pieces are becoming irreplaceable that we set ourselves and that make us any look.

The celebrities are not immune to this and on more than one occasion we have seen how they fall in love with garments and accessories that look with regularity in almost every type of occurrences. A crush where you match actresses and prescriptoras style as Katie Holmes, Reese Whiterspoon, Hilary Duff and Caroline Issa are the shoes print leopard.

Reese Whiterspoon strolling through Los Angeles before the gaze of Dustin Hoffman. BG004/Bauer-GriffinGetty Images

Katie Holmes with boots animal print. STEVEN FERDMANGetty Images

Caroline Issa. Edward BerthelotGetty Images

All of them have been found in this add-on in the wild perfect for outfits casual or outfits more formal. And is that if something we have been taught most know of the style is that the animal print can be stamping more versatile and, although it may not appear so, a stamp that should not miss in our wardrobe.

There are people who prefer large doses of it and opt for coats or dresses but tinting add-ons is the perfect dose to give personality to a look and raise a styling basic. All of these celebrities are the perfect inspiration on how to dare with shoes or boots leopard print (if you haven’t already done so). There are still cold days, so this is a selection of models to give them a chance and make them your new staple taking advantage of the winter reductions.

Boot high heel animal print. Of Zara. Price: 69,95 € 39,99 euros. Zara

I want it!

Booty leopard-print. Isabel Marant. Price: 590 euros 236 euros. MyTheresa

I want it!

Booties cowboy leopard. Of Dolce&Gabbana. Price: 895 euros 447 euros. MyTheresa

I want it!