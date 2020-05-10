This is out of control! Brad Pitt gave classes from the direction of Quentin Tarantino

By
Hasan Sheikh
-
0


One of the acores’s most iconic and beloved of the big screen is Brad Pitt, who has shown us in each of the movies in which has participated as a professional. Such is the case of your most recent performance: once Upon a time in… Hollywood.

In 2019 premiered the film, and the producer shared distribution with actors like: Leonardo DiCaprio, Margot Robbie, Emile Hirsch, Margaret Qualley, Al Pacino, among others.



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here