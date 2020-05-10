The women who fell in love to Prince

(CNN) — Prince has left his mark in the music, but also in some women that not only shared a sentimental relationship with the artist, but they saw to advance their careers thanks to him.

Sheila E

He was their drummer and then his fiancée. He told Sheila E Daily Newssomewhere in the midst of a european tour, Prince said to him during a song: “do You marry me?”. The answer was yes.

They would have met at one of his concerts in 1978: she went to see him play, and then went to the dressing room to stand: he said he followed the career of it and knew who it was. He ended up signing a contract with the producer of Prince, and the artist oversaw his first album: The Glamorous Life.

Vanity

Another of the loves of Prince was protected, Denise Matthews. The exmodelo who became a singer started out with the Prince after meeting him at the American Music Awards in the eighties. Jet Magazine reported that she then said that Prince he was the only man who actually loved. Prince called Vanity and created the group Vanity 6 around it, to drive it to be sexy. He recorded songs as memorable “Nasty Girl”. After several years together, they separated. He died in February of this year, and Prince dedicated a song on his tour.

Madonna

Madonna also had a relationship with Prince. They came out briefly in 1985. Prince then helped him to produce the album 1989 Like a Prayer, in which he also collaborated with his voice. They did a duet for the song “Love Song”.

Years later, the friendship deteriorated. But in the past year, Madonna attended one of the famous jam sessions of Prince in his house Paisley Park in Minnesota. After a concert, Madonna sat in the VIP area of the presentation of Prince at 2 am.

Carmen Electra

Prince met the attractive Carmen Electra when she was only 18 years old, around 1990. Went out for a while, and the Prince produced a rap album for her.

It was Prince who decided that she should change the name to Carmen. Electra told the story to Oprah: “The name of the song was ‘Carmen on Top”. My appoint is Tara, so I was confused. I loved the song. But he said: ‘you’re Not a Tare. You’re Carmen.”

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cepXCUgie0g(/embed)

Mayte

The first wife of Prince, Mayte, he said that he was his “first love”. They were married when she was 22 years old.

She tells that they met when he invited her to his dressing room in one of their concerts. She was only 16 years old. Eventually he joined the band of Prince, and they began dating seriously after that. They got married on Valentine’s Day of 1996. Mayte Garcia is his full name. Prince was in love with, so it’s no surprise that she inspired many of his songs, including “The Most Beautiful Girl in the World”.

But the marriage was not destined to last. The couple lost two children: one died at a week old and the other was an abortion. Mayte told the press that it was difficult to move forward as a couple after that. They separated in 1998 and divorced in 2000.

Manuela Testolini

Prince tried marriage again in 2001 when he married Manuela Testolini. People Magazine reported that they met working in a charitable organization. He was 43 years of age, and she 24. When they married, the magazine reported that she took the surname of the artist, Nelson, the singer had never used. The marriage lasted 5 years, after which she filed the divorce on friendly terms.