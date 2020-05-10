The walk of Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes is the meme of the day

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes come out for a ride and turn without wanting to in the meme of the day.

Are still a few difficult days for all. Now, past the month of march, we open a new chapter that is presented as a blank page. And is that April brings much better with a good batch of memes, let’s be honest. The main and most expected was, one more year, played on a yearly basis by Elena Furiase and his iconic ‘April and cerral’, but do not rely on the actress because Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes have begun with force the first day of the month. So much so that if they meet our predictions viral, could become one of the memes of the year. But, what has happened? The couple leaving this Monday to the street to give a relaxed stroll by the streets of Miami, where they are going on the ‘social distancing’ that the US has imposed, as I have been depress in excess because the attitude of both the sidewalk was not very normal. You are going to see is probably the ride even more sad than the story of the rides of universal.

The performers appeared hand-in-hand, dressed in an informal way and walk at a minimum speed never seen before. With eyes to the front, his looks completely lost and desangeladas protagonizaban the viral of the day on the internet. No one has managed to understand what was going on exactly during this hike. And of course, to lack of information, good are a couple of memes that try to reel off the situation.

The success of that video in which there occurs absolutely nothing is that it is precisely this state of nullity which represents the whole world which is confined at this time. #TodosSomosCamilaYShawn

“Why are they walking as if they were the last two survivors of a zombie Apocalypse?”

“Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes strolling the same speed with which it has past march”

And of course, there were also those who took the opportunity to make emphasis on the little chemical that many claim to observe both.