The unexpected response to Anna Faris Olivia Munn for his “romance” with Chris Pratt

Just half a year after the announcement of Chris Pratt and Anna Farisone of the couples apparently most stable in the industry, they were going to be separated, the rumour a few days ago that the protagonist of Guardians of the Galaxy had an affair with the actress Olivia Munn after that both were seen together enjoying supposedly a romantic dinner, something that has done no grace to the actress.

Olivia Munn sent this message to Anna Faris.

In response, the interpreter has used their social networks to disprove such rumors and clap step to the elegance of Anna, with whom he got in contact to inform you that you have NOT initiated any type of dating relationship with her former husband: “Hello! See… almost never do I do if the rumors of the tabloids, but as we know personally, I wanted to write you to tell you that there is nothing true in the story about Chris and me,” says the text message that Olivia sent to Faris, and now wanted to share through the Stories of its account of Instagram.

“I’m sure you already knew that is not true, or it may be that you would like, but I wanted to talk to you to tell you myself that is not true. Any way, I hope you enjoyed wonderful holidays and a start of 2018 even better”.

Anna Faris, Chris Pratt

In the same screenshot you can also read the response of the own Anna, who did not hesitate to thank the actress his gesture of coming closer to the time that he “gave his blessing” in the event that, in the future, your ex-husband, and Olivia decided to take an opportunity in the field sentimental, making it clear that the relationship that Chris and she currently maintain is almost brotherly. “Hello! My god, this town is a p**insanity. You are a charm for having written. I adore you. That said, I would be delighted if you convirtieses in my sister-in-law. We have to catch up soon, please”.

For her part, Olivia has wanted to settle the issue by joking about their incompatibility with Chris, claiming that he never would work as a couple because of the combinations unattractive to which they lend their respective names: “We’d have a famous name horrible: Crolivia, Prunn, Chrisivia or Olipratt”, he concluded.

Olivia Munn made it clear that he has a relationship with Chris Pratt.

