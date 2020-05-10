The surgery the younger sister of Kris Jenner to look like the ‘momager’

The younger sister of Kris Jenner, Karen Houghton of 61 years I had always wanted to look like physically to the momager’s most famous television and thanks to cosmetic surgeries achievement. From some years ago looks features very similar to the woman behind the clan’s most famous television.

With the operations that are performed not only managed to look more like her sister, but also took away several years of above. The surgeon behind your facelift do not let the opportunity pass and shared the before and after of Karen and if something we can not deny is that he did amazing.

According to the account of the doctorthe surgery lasted 5 hours and is made only with local anesthesia.

“He had skin in places where it’s not wanted, nobody wants to have two gills. Always what I wanted to do for myself to feel pretty, but of course I wanted to look like a Kardashian,” Karen said shortly after the surgery.

As was expected, the publication got thousands of likes and hundreds of comments that fans of Kris applauded the work of the plastic surgeon.

If your dream has always been to me to be like any of the Kardashian sisters or the leader of the clan already know who to turn to.